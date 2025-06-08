Watch Now
A sunny Sunday is expected before more storms arrive this evening

Severe storms are possible Sunday evening, clear by Monday morning drive
TULSA, Okla. — A sunny start to Sunday is a nice change from the storms we've dealt with for the last few days. Enjoy the sunshine while you can, as clouds will increase throughout the day and storm chances return Sunday evening, some of which could be strong to severe (wind/hail are the main concerns, tornado threat is low but still possible).

Once the storms clear, we'll be left with mostly clear skies for Monday and Tuesday, along with some slightly cooler temperatures, thanks to a cold front.

Rain/storm chances return to the forecast by Wednesday and look to stick around into Father's Day weekend.

