A Sunny and Warm Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s and calm NE winds. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Sunday, highs in the mid-70s with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Breezy south winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

A chance for showers and storms Sunday night with overnight lows in the 50s.

More widespread showers and storms Monday with temperatures in the low 60s.

Upper 70s on Tuesday with slight chance for showers.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Breezy northwest winds 15-20 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny and highs in the low 60s. Northwest winds 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --