A sunny and warm Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Be mindful as favored low spots may have some patchy fog this morning but should not be as widespread as yesterday. By mid-morning any fog should dry out and we’ll see lots of sunshine the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warm with most of us ranging between the mid/upper 80s (south and east) to low 90s (north and west). Lows tonight will cool back down in the low/mid 60s.

The warm and sunny weather will stay with us. Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s the remainder of the week and over the weekend as well. No rain is expected over the next seven days. Expect a great start to the Tulsa State Fair.

