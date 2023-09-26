Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A sunny and warm Tuesday

Be mindful for patchy fog in favored low lying spots this morning
Posted at 4:39 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 05:39:17-04

TULSA, Okla — Be mindful as favored low spots may have some patchy fog this morning but should not be as widespread as yesterday. By mid-morning any fog should dry out and we’ll see lots of sunshine the remainder of the day. Temperatures will be warm with most of us ranging between the mid/upper 80s (south and east) to low 90s (north and west). Lows tonight will cool back down in the low/mid 60s.

The warm and sunny weather will stay with us. Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s the remainder of the week and over the weekend as well. No rain is expected over the next seven days. Expect a great start to the Tulsa State Fair.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018