A Sunny And Sizzling Fourth Of July

TULSA, Okla — One of the hottest stretches we've seen in 10 years is going to begin today with highs nearing 100-degrees for your Fourth of July plans. Stay hydrated and cool. Don't overdo it as heat index values will likely range between 105F and 110F. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect.

As a strong high pressure ridge develops over us this week, temperatures will only get hotter each day. By Friday highs may be close to 105F with heat index values in the 108F to 115F range.

100-degree heat is expected to last into the weekend. The high pressure ridge will be farther west opening the door for a weak front to move south, and a few storms to develop in the intense afternoon heating. Any storms would provide some rain-cooled air and relief in localized spots. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain.

It's a long way out, but the stretch of 100-degree heat may end by the middle of next week if current trends continue.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --