A sunny and cold Halloween

TULSA, Okla — A frosty start across Green Country! Look for a reinforcing shot of chilly air to arrive this morning keeping afternoon high temps in the low/mid 40s for Halloween despite sunny skies. A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s at warmest this afternoon. Coats will be needed for trick-or-treating as temps fall into the 30s during the evening hours. Tonight, into Wednesday morning, will be our coldest of the week with lows in the low/mid 20s. I would not be surprised to see a few chillier outlying spots in the teens!

South winds will develop tomorrow beginning our warming trend. Highs Wednesday afternoon will climb into the low 50s with temps near 60 on Thursday, and upper 60s on Friday! Low 70s will return on Saturday. Weather looks wonderful for Bedlam! A front may move into the region for Sunday knocking temps down a few degrees and giving us a slight chance of seeing a shower or two.

