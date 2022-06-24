A Sizzling Friday and Saturday Ahead

TULSA, Okla — It's already been a hot week, but the hottest weather of the year so far arrives today an tomorrow. Highs today will climb to near 100F, and we could see our first 100-degree day in June since 2013. Heat index values will climb over 105F. As a result a Heat Advisory has been issued.

Whether to not we make it to 100F today, we'll likely get it tomorrow with heat index values pushing 110F. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks the next couple of days.

We put the breaks on the heat thanks to a cold front that will sweep through tomorrow night. Not everyone sees rain, but there will be a chance for a few showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Enjoy the refreshing air Sunday into early next week with highs in the mid 80s! Lower humidity to go with it. 90s will likely return mid/late next week.

