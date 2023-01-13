A seasonably chilly finish to the work week

TULSA, Okla — A seasonably chilly air mass has settled into Green Country to finish the week. Look for highs today to hold in the mid 40s. Some of us will see some clouds this morning, mostly from Tulsa to the east and northeast, but those clouds should eventually give way to sunshine. Lows tonight will fall back into the low/mid 20s.

Strong south winds will develop over the weekend. Gusts of 30mph are possible Saturday with perhaps a few 40mph gusts on Sunday. Hold on to your hats! Temps will warm up as a result as well...mid 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday. As a front approaches Sunday night, a few showers may develop, but most of us will likely stay dry.

Temperatures look mild for MLK Day (low/mid 60s), so parades and plans look to be a go! There are still differences in the data, but the best chance for widespread rain across Green Country may arrive in the middle of next.

