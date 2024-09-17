A Quiet Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Quiet conditions for Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70s this morning but climb in the upper 80s this afternoon.

We start Wednesday morning near 70 degrees with highs in the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

Thursday is the start to very hot and humid conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 102°. Mostly sunny with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Friday is similar with highs near 100° and heat index values up to 104° across the area.

The weekend is still in question whether or not we will cool off to the 80s by Sunday or stay in the 90s into next week.

As of now, we're going with low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday, which is the first day of fall. We have a slight chance for a shower or storm, mainly Saturday evening and during the day Sunday but not much.

