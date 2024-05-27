A Quiet and Warm Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. — A much needed calm day in store on this Memorial Day. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s, calm northwest winds with sunny skies.

Cloud coverage will increase Tuesday along with showers and storms. They will be very scattered so not everyone will see rain. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

An unsettled pattern with thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Daily shower and storm chances with the highest Thursday into Friday. There will likely be changes depending the timing of these storms so stay tuned for more details. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a safe Memorial Day.

