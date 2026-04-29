A Quiet And Pleasant Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns with a quiet day ahead. Highs near 70 degrees with northeast winds 10-20 mph.

Lows in the upper 40s once again Thursday morning with an increase in cloud coverage. Temperatures in the afternoon stay near 70 degrees with a chance for an isolated shower.

Rain showers continue for Friday, especially along I-40. The majority can expect dry conditions with highs in the mid 60s and breezy northeast winds.

We dry out and see more sunshine this weekend. Perfect conditions for any outdoor plans with highs in the low 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Watching for storm chances returning next week but we will keep you posted as we get more data.

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