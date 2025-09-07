A Pleasant Sunday Ahead

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s. A nice day expected with partly cloudy skies and highs around 83°. Staying dry with calm winds.

Starting off the week with morning lows in the upper 50s. Monday highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers possible for our northwest counties mainly late in the day until Tuesday morning.

A few spotty showers early Tuesday but most look to remain dry. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures begin to warm back in the upper 80s to low 90s starting Wednesday through the weekend. Staying dry with lots of sunshine.

Have a great week ahead!

