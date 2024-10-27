A Pleasant Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — A nice day for any outdoor activities this Sunday with highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

South winds really start to pick up overnight with morning temperatures in the low 60s. By Monday afternoon expect gusts up to 35 mph with a Fire Weather Watch from 12 PM - 8 PM. Strong winds will help temperatures climb in the afternoon. Tulsa's forecast high of 88° which would break our current record of 86° from 1922.

Partly cloudy also on Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s and then low 80s in the afternoon. Still looking like a windy day with gusts up to 40 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s with gusty south winds.

Mostly sunny on Halloween with the morning low around 50° and then mid 60s for highs and calm northeast winds. Trick or treating looks good!

Mostly cloudy on Friday with highs near 70 degrees and south east winds. An isolated is possible but most look dry.

The next best chance for more rain moves in Saturday with gusty south winds and highs in the upper 60s!

Have a great week ahead!

