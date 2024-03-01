A pleasant Friday as a warmup begins

TULSA, Okla — South winds and some sunshine today will give temps a boost into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon! A pleasant start to the month of March! Lows tonight will not be as chilly, holding in the mid-40s.

A big jump in temperatures is expected into the weekend with the help of strong south winds. Look for highs well into the 70s for Saturday and around 80 on Sunday! With strong winds and dry conditions, we’ll have to monitor the grass fire risk over the weekend. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A cold front will approach Monday with a slight chance for a few showers and storms, mostly in eastern and southeastern parts of the region. Still a few days out so expect some fine tuning to Monday’s storm chances. Behind the front, pleasant weather is expected Tuesday. Another system may bring rain chances back up by next Thursday and Friday.

