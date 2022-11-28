A nice start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — With clear skies, light winds, and a wet ground, some fog has developed during the overnight in parts of Green Country. Be mindful for low visibility in favored low spots, especially around area creeks, rivers, and lakes. By mid-morning, any fog should fade and we'll be well on our way to a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

A strong and steady south breeze will hold temps up tonight....near 50 for the overnight low. As moisture streams north, we may even see a couple of light showers develop in southeast Oklahoma in the morning. By afternoon, temps will be soaring to near 70 as winds turn southwesterly ahead of a cold front. Only a slight shower chance with the front, then behind the front we may even see a few snow flurries near the OK/KS line tomorrow night.

Much colder air moves in for Wednesday with lows in the 20s and highs only in the 40s. We may see temps near 60 again Friday only to have another cold front move in Saturday. As of now, the decent chance of any widespread rain over Green Country may hold off until Sunday.

