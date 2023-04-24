A nice Monday to start the week

Watch Now
TULSA, Okla — Monday will be the nicest day of the week! Look for highs today in the mid/upper 60s with increasing clouds this afternoon. A few showers arrive this evening and into tonight.

A wet and chilly stretch of weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with off and on rain and thunder. No severe weather is expected. Grab the umbrellas and the jackets with afternoon highs remaining in the low/mid 50s at best.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning with some sun by afternoon. A cold front will bring another chance of showers and storms Friday.

Over the weekend, some showers may remain Saturday morning, but we should dry out for the remainder of the weekend. Temps will remain cooler than average with highs near 60 Saturday and back to 70 on Sunday.

