A Nice Fall Day Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy skies on Monday with some areas of light showers and drizzle, especially in the morning. Look for some fog in the morning. Some light showers could extend into the afternoon. Highs around 65°. East winds 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 50s. Scattered rain showers will march across Green Country. Highs near 60°, then dropping with the front. NW winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to around 30-35 mph.

We are making a pretty big change to our forecast on Wednesday as models are coming in more aggressive with low pressure. The wind continues on Wednesday along with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers, especially east of Tulsa. NW winds 20-30 mph with gusts 40-45 mph. Lows in the low 40s with highs in the low 50s. Make sure to secure your fall and Halloween decor before the winds kick in Tuesday into Wednesday.

Finally back to sunshine on Thursday. Lows near 40° with highs near 60°. NW winds 5-15 mph.

Sunshine also on Halloween Friday. Lows dip into the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s. Not much wind currently in our forecast.

