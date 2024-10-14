A Nice Fall Day

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant Monday with highs in the low 70s, sunny skies and northeast winds 5-15 mph. Finally feeling like Fall!

Tuesday morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 70s by the afternoon. Winds out of the northeast with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures really get cold Wednesday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s! A few could see areas of patchy frost as well. North then south winds 5-15 mph. Highs only in the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday as well. Turning gusty again, but this time we're looking at south winds. Lows in the 40s with highs in the 70s.

As of now, the system we were tracking for next weekend, looks like it will stay well to our west. So dry over the weekend with sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows around 50°.

