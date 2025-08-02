A Nice Break from the Summer Heat

TULSA, OKLA — Below average temperatures will remain for both Saturday and Sunday with highs refreshing for summer standards in the 80s.

Showers and storms south for Saturday morning with more dry time expected for the afternoon and evening.

Our next best opportunity for rain looks to arrive late Sunday into Monday morning.

Cooler temperatures can be expected area-wide through early this coming week!

Summer heat returns mid to late week.

