Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Magnificent Monday for outdoor plans

Expect a big warm up by the end of the week
Posted at 4:37 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 05:37:31-04

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go to start the week! Look for lots of sunshine today with a light north to northwest breeze. High temperatures will climb to near 70 this afternoon! Jackets will be needed tonight as lows fall into the low/mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow.

We'll enjoy temps in the mid 70s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with just a slight chance of a shower or storm by Wednesday afternoon/evening. A surge of much warmer air arrives for Thursday (highs near 80) and Friday (highs in the mid/upper 80s). There will be slight chances of showers and storms to finish out the week and at least a low-end risk of a few strong to severe storms.

Don't expect many changes into the weekend with high temps well into the 80s and a lingering chance for a few storms, especially on Saturday. Not expecting a washout, just keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018