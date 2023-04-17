A magnificent Monday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — After a chilly Monday morning, temperatures will warm up quick with the help of a developing south breeze. Jackets this morning, but by later this afternoon temp[s will reach the mid 70s to around 80F with lots of sunshine. Outdoor plans are a go! Not as chilly tonight with lows holding in the low/mid 50s by daybreak tomorrow.

With gusty south winds remaining tomorrow and Wednesday, our temps will remain warm. there is a small chance of a shower or storm Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon, but most of us remain dry.

A cold front is set to arrive Thursday into Friday. There are uncertainties how quick the front will push through, but right now we'll leave a chance of showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday, with only a slight chance in for Friday. There will be some severe weather possibilities as well, but that will be somewhat dependent on the timing and position of the front. We'll continue to fine tune this as we get closer.

The weekend looks chilly for the time of year. Lows may drop into the 30s with highs in the 50s to low 60s!

