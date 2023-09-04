Watch Now
A hot and windy Labor Day

Highest Labor Day storm chances will be in southeast Oklahoma
Highest chances of storms today will be over southeast parts of the region. Most of us will remain dry. Additional chances of showers and storms will remain in the forecast this week with above average temps.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 07:45:16-04

TULSA, Okla — Stay hydrated today! A seasonably hot Labor Day with highs in the mid 90s this afternoon. Lake plans are go, but be mindful of a gusty south wind that may create some chop on area lakes. If you are going to be in southeast Oklahoma, keep an eye to the sky as well as a few showers and storms will be possible. Lows tonight will be warm, holding in the 70s into tomorrow morning.

While rain chances don’t look extremely high this week, a few storms will be possible. A weak frontal boundary will bring a chance of showers and storms Tuesday AM and again Tuesday PM into Tuesday night. The front may stall over the area being the focus of additional storms possible Thursday into Friday, but exact timing and placement will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

High will likely remain in the 90s into the upcoming weekend with heat index values near or over 100F.

