A hot and windy Labor Day

TULSA, Okla — Stay hydrated today! A seasonably hot Labor Day with highs in the mid 90s this afternoon. Lake plans are go, but be mindful of a gusty south wind that may create some chop on area lakes. If you are going to be in southeast Oklahoma, keep an eye to the sky as well as a few showers and storms will be possible. Lows tonight will be warm, holding in the 70s into tomorrow morning.

While rain chances don’t look extremely high this week, a few storms will be possible. A weak frontal boundary will bring a chance of showers and storms Tuesday AM and again Tuesday PM into Tuesday night. The front may stall over the area being the focus of additional storms possible Thursday into Friday, but exact timing and placement will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

High will likely remain in the 90s into the upcoming weekend with heat index values near or over 100F.

