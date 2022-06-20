A Heat Wave To Build This Week

TULSA, Okla — A ridge of high pressure will build over us as we go through the week increasing temperatures and keeping the forecast dry. For today, don't forget the sunscreen with lots of sun. Today will be the "coolest" of the week with highs in the low/mid 90s.

There a small chance we see a shower or storm along the OK/KS line midweek, but most of us will stay hot and dry. Mid/upper 90s will be more common tomorrow through Thursday. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to prevent yourself from becoming overheated.

Monitoring what may be our 1st 100s of the season Friday into Saturday. The second half of the weekend does look cooler (back to near 90 Sunday) as a cold front moves in. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm with the arrival of the front this weekend.

