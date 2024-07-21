Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Gloomy Sunday

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 21, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day but not everyone will see rain. Mostly cloudy skies this morning but gradually clearing with calm winds and highs sticking around in the upper 70s!

A few isolated storms possible Monday but most can expect mostly dry conditions with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunshine and southerly winds return Tuesday which will keep highs in the upper 90s.

Low 90s return by Wednesday and look to continue through next weekend with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

Have a safe week ahead!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018