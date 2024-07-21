A Gloomy Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day but not everyone will see rain. Mostly cloudy skies this morning but gradually clearing with calm winds and highs sticking around in the upper 70s!

A few isolated storms possible Monday but most can expect mostly dry conditions with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunshine and southerly winds return Tuesday which will keep highs in the upper 90s.

Low 90s return by Wednesday and look to continue through next weekend with dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

Have a safe week ahead!

