A Gloomy and Rainy Sunday

TULSA, Okla — A gloomy Sunday with overcast skies and showers that continue this morning. Rain will weaken late this afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the low 80s with calm southeast winds.

An isolated shower or storm is possible Monday morning but we eventually dry out with highs climbing back in the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity return for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with south winds 5-15 mph.

The heat continues for Thursday with a slight chance for a shower or storm later in the day. Rain chances continue early Friday morning.

As of now, next weekend looks dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Have a safe week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

