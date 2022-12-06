A gloomy and cool Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — Low pressure is moving off to our east today, and behind it we are left with a lot of clouds and cool temps. In fact, temps will not warm up this afternoon, they will slowly drop. Most of us north of I-40 will be in the mid/upper 40s by the drive home. 50s will still be likely south of I-40. Morning drizzle should taper off around midday with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected the remainder of the afternoon.

Temps won't move much tonight as the next storm system approaches from the southwest...lows in the low/mid 40s.

A few showers will already be possible tomorrow morning south of I-40. Rain chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday night with locally heavy rain possible. 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44.

After what has been a gloomy start to the week, we get a break Thursday afternoon and Friday. We should enjoy a few rays of sunshine as well.

Clouds and shower chances come right back though over the weekend with highs in the low/mid 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --