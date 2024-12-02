A Foggy And Frosty Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers this morning as temperatures across Green Country have dropped below freezing. You will notice some frost and patchy fog for some as well. By the afternoon, highs look to stay in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies and north winds 10-15 mph.

Another frigid start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s! By the afternoon, highs stay in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine and south winds 5-15 mph.

A nice warm up for Wednesday in store with highs in the low 60s! If you are waiting to put up Christmas lights, Wednesday looks to be the best day so far.

Thursday morning, temperatures in the low 30s with highs back in the upper 40s and calm northeast winds.

Temperatures Friday morning in the upper 20s and upper 40s as highs.

As of now, this weekend looks great with highs Saturday in the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday.

Have a great week ahead!

