A fine Friday to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Friday will turn into a nice one with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! Grab a jacket tonight with temps falling into the 50s late tonight and eventually well into the 40s for Saturday morning.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers can't be ruled out tomorrow afternoon. Sunday chance of showers will mostly stay south of I-40.

Rain chances will go up next week. It won't rain the entire time, but each day will give us a decent chance. Keep the fingers crossed for rain as we do need it. Ttthe unseasonably chilly weather stays too with highs possibly staying in the upper 50s through the first half of next week.

