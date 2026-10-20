A Few Sprinkles, but Fall Sunshine Wins Out

TULSA, OKLA — Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with a few sprinkles. Any rainfall will likely be light, and most communities should remain dry.

Highs will reach the mid-70s this afternoon before climbing into the upper 70s tomorrow.

Beautiful fall weather will continue through the second half of the week, with mostly clear skies, light southerly winds and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Morning temperatures will generally settle into the 50s.

Cloud cover and southerly winds will increase over the weekend, but temperatures will remain mild.

Rain chances will stay low through the weekend, with a slow-moving weather system potentially bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the area late this weekend or early next week.

For now, expect a mostly dry forecast with a gradual warm-up and only limited opportunities for rain.