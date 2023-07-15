Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A Few Showers and Storms this Morning

Dangerous Heat Returns Next Week
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 08:32:00-04

TULSA, OKLA- — A few widely scattered showers and storms will continue this morning with drier air arriving for the afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs better around 90 degrees with a sun/cloud mix and a light north breeze.

Fairly quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, more sunshine is anticipated with the return of south winds and warmer temps in the mid-90s.

Dangerous heat is expected to return for the work week with heat index values of 105 to 115 expected each afternoon Monday through Thursday.

Limited rain chances also for the upcoming week with isolated chances early Monday and again on Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018