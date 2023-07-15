A Few Showers and Storms this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — A few widely scattered showers and storms will continue this morning with drier air arriving for the afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs better around 90 degrees with a sun/cloud mix and a light north breeze.

Fairly quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, more sunshine is anticipated with the return of south winds and warmer temps in the mid-90s.

Dangerous heat is expected to return for the work week with heat index values of 105 to 115 expected each afternoon Monday through Thursday.

Limited rain chances also for the upcoming week with isolated chances early Monday and again on Friday.

