Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — There may be a few flurries early this morning, otherwise look for a gradual clearing and the return of sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Calm and clear this evening with chilly overnight lows in the 20s.

Look for a slight warm up on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

A cold front will push southward across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing in a cooler air-mass. New Year’s Eve (Sunday) and New Year’s Day (Monday) will be partly cloudy and cooler.

Back to more sunshine on Monday and low 40s after starting out in the mid 20s.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some light snow may mix with the rain.

