A fantastic Friday to finish the week

TULSA, Okla — Outdoor plans are a go as we finish the week! We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 50s. A gusty southwest breeze will give temps a boost and hold lows tonight into the upper 30s to near 40.

A tail of two seasons this weekend with a mild and breezy Saturday (50s to near 60), followed by a cold and blustery Sunday (30s). As a cold front moves in Saturday night a few showers may develop, but any rain looks to stay fairly light. Take advantage of Saturday's warmer temps if you want to do anything outside!

With cold air in place next week, it's possible we'll have off-and-on rounds of wintry weather from next Monday into Thursday. Unfortunately, it is still too early to know any of the details. How much, where the freezing line ends up each day, and the exact timing are all in question...but a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow could all be possible. We'll continue to narrow down the details as we get closer.

