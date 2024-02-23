A fantastic and sunny Friday

TULSA, Okla — A beautiful finish to the work week with lots of sunshine for your Friday plans! We’ll enjoy temperatures climbing to near 70 this afternoon along with a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph. Grab a jacket tonight as temps will cool quickly after sunset. By daybreak tomorrow lows may reach the upper 30s.

We’ve been stuck on a trend of cool weekends recently, but that will not be the case for the upcoming weekend! Highs should at least climb to near 70 Saturday with mid/upper 70s on Sunday! Both days look lovely for outdoor plans!

Next week Monday and Tuesday may break daily record highs with temps reaching the low/mid 80s! Look for a cold front to bring a chance of storms by Tuesday evening and drop temperatures by as much as 30 degrees for next Wednesday!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

