A cooler and unsettled stretch ahead

TULSA, Okla — A front will stall over Green Country today giving us a tricky temperature forecast. Northwest of the front, temps will hold in the 50s; Meanwhile, south and east of the front, 60s and even low 70s will be possible. Current thinking is that Tulsa hold near 60, but a slight shift one way or another could yield a cooler or milder day.

As moisture increases and a system approaches from the west. A few isolated showers will likely develop today. Later tonight through tomorrow morning, the coverage of showers and storms will increase with locally heavy rain possible. the overall severe threat looks very low.

We'll get a bit of a break from the heavier rain tomorrow, but a slight chance of showers will remain. A second wave of scattered to widespread showers and storms is expected to increase in coverage overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Like tonight, the severe threat looks very low, but locally heavy rain will be possible. Heaviest rain should clear by Thursday afternoon if not sooner.

Temps will remain cooler Wednesday through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Keep an umbrella on standby over the weekend with a chance of showers and perhaps some thunder Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Sunday looks dry.

