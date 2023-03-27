A cool start to the work week

TULSA, Okla — Grab the jacket as we start out the week. After a chilly Monday morning, we'll remain cool this afternoon with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Look for a mix of sunshine and high level clouds along with a northeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Lows tonight will fall back into the mid 30s.

After one more cool day tomorrow (50s), temps will start to warm up with south winds returning on Friday. Outdoor plans will be a go with highs in the mid/upper 60s Wednesday!

As moisture increases, we'll notice more low level clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of a shower or storm. A strong system will sweep through overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing a higher chance of showers and storms. There is a chance some of these could be strong to severe, but the highest chance for severe weather may push to our east by Friday afternoon/evening. We'll be adjusting the timing as we get closer.

Behind the late-week system, the weekend looks beautiful! We'll enjoy highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s Sunday with sunshine both days!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --