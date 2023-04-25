A cool and wet stretch of weather

TULSA, Okla — We need rain, and we've got rain in the forecast! A wet and chilly stretch of weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with off and on rain and thunder. No severe weather is expected. Grab the umbrellas and the jackets with afternoon highs remaining in the low/mid 50s at best the next couple of days.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning with some sun by afternoon. Through Thursday, most of us will end up with about 1" to 3" of rain, but a few isolated 4" to 5" amounts will be possible. Areas that see the heaviest rain could have some localized flooding issues.

A cold front will bring another chance of showers and storms Friday. Some showers may remain Saturday morning, but we should dry out for the remainder of the weekend. Temps will remain cooler than average with highs near 60 Saturday and mid/upper 60s on Sunday. Overall, temperatures look to run well below average into early next week.

