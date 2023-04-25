Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cool and wet stretch of weather

Off-and-on rain and thunder is likely through Thursday morning
A well-needed 1" to 3" of rain possible through Thursday. Locally a few higher amounts will be possible.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 07:35:03-04

TULSA, Okla — We need rain, and we've got rain in the forecast! A wet and chilly stretch of weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with off and on rain and thunder. No severe weather is expected. Grab the umbrellas and the jackets with afternoon highs remaining in the low/mid 50s at best the next couple of days.

Some showers may linger into Thursday morning with some sun by afternoon. Through Thursday, most of us will end up with about 1" to 3" of rain, but a few isolated 4" to 5" amounts will be possible. Areas that see the heaviest rain could have some localized flooding issues.

A cold front will bring another chance of showers and storms Friday. Some showers may remain Saturday morning, but we should dry out for the remainder of the weekend. Temps will remain cooler than average with highs near 60 Saturday and mid/upper 60s on Sunday. Overall, temperatures look to run well below average into early next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018