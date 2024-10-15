A Cool And Gusty Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A cool start to the day with highs this afternoon in the low 70s. Look for sunny skies with northeast winds gusting up to 30 mph as a dry cold front moves through. Fire weather will be a concern for today, no outdoor burning!!

Temperatures drop tonight in the mid to low 30s! A Freeze Warning is in place from 1 AM to 9 AM for our northern counties with temperatures as low as 27°! By Wednesday afternoon highs look to stay in the mid 60s with calm northerly winds.

Gusty south winds return Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Expect sunny skies and dry conditions.

Upper 70s for this weekend with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds 5-15 mph.

As of now, there is a slight chance for showers Monday but that could change as we get closer.

