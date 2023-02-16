A cold and blustery Thursday

TULSA, Okla — A cold front that gave us storms and severe weather last night has moved east. Behind it, another taste of winter with falling temps and cold wind chill values. Grab the coats today as we'll struggle to warm up into the mid/upper 30s with wind chill values in the mid/upper 20s at warmest. We'll notice a lot of clouds, but expect to see some breaks this afternoon and eventually we clear out tonight. Cold start to Friday with lows in the low/mid 20s.

Expect lots of sunshine Friday with temps rebounding into the mid/upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm-up into the weekend.

As a system moves through Saturday, we'll see quite a few clouds and maybe a few sprinkles by afternoon and evening. With little moisture to work with though, overall rain chances look slim. Highs in the low/mid 50s. With a lot more sunshine expected on Sunday temperatures will respond! An awesome day for outdoor plans with highs in the mid/upper 60s!

The mild weather will stay with us to start next week with another cold front and chance of rain arriving in the middle of the week.

