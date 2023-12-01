A cloudy and chilly Friday

TULSA, Okla — After a wet Thursday, we dry out for Friday. Don’t expect much sun though as clouds and chilly temperatures will be the rule. Temperatures will struggle in the mid 40s nearly all day. With a west to northwest breeze, it may feel colder. Low temps by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the low/mid 30s.

Weekend plans are a go as some sunshine will return! Highs in the mid/upper 50s are expected Saturday, and we may reach low 60s Sunday!

Pleasant and sunny weather will remain into the first half of next week. A slight cool down Monday (upper 50s) behind a front, but 60s come right back for the remainder of the week.

