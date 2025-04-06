A chilly Sunday with gradual clearing late

***FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING***

Morning showers may mix with a few snowflakes, but most of us won't see any snow, and do not expect any accumulation where we do see snow. Precipitation will move out through midday into the afternoon, with the sky gradually clearing from northwest to southeast late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Temperatures today will be chilly with highs holding in the upper 40s.

We are back to sunshine on Monday, but a widespread freeze is expected across the region during the morning. Lows will likely range from upper 20s to low 30s over the region. If you want to protect any sensitive plants, cover them up before you go to bed. Highs in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week looks incredible for outdoor plans! Mostly sunny on Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 60s.

Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday as well with lows warmer in the lower 50s and then upper 70s to near 80° in the afternoon!

A weak cold front will knock temps down a few degrees at the end of the week, but still beautiful! Lows in the low 50s again on Thursday and then mid 70s along with partly cloudy skies. Upper 40s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Back to mostly sunny skies.

As of now, next weekend looks much warmer. Lows in the low to the mid 50s and highs ranging from mid 70s to around 80°.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

