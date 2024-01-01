Watch Now
A chilly start to the new year

Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Grab an umbrella late week.
Expect lots of clouds initially, but we'll see some sun to finish the day. Quiet weather will be the rule through midweek, but expect rain chances to increase Friday into Saturday.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 07:07:55-05

TULSA, Okla — We will start 2024 with below average temperatures. Highs today will hold in the low/mid 40s with cloud cover giving way to some late afternoon sunshine. Once the sun goes down this evening, temps will quickly drop through the 30s and into the 20s. Grab a coat!

Other than a slight shower chance south Tuesday night, quiet weather is expected through the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run close to average with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Grab the umbrella Friday as rain chances will be looking up as a storm system moves in from the west. Rain may linger into Saturday with perhaps some snow mixing in closer to the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. Temperatures look borderline for snow right now, but its early and we'll keep monitoring as we get closer.

