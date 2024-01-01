A chilly start to the new year

TULSA, Okla — We will start 2024 with below average temperatures. Highs today will hold in the low/mid 40s with cloud cover giving way to some late afternoon sunshine. Once the sun goes down this evening, temps will quickly drop through the 30s and into the 20s. Grab a coat!

Other than a slight shower chance south Tuesday night, quiet weather is expected through the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run close to average with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Grab the umbrella Friday as rain chances will be looking up as a storm system moves in from the west. Rain may linger into Saturday with perhaps some snow mixing in closer to the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. Temperatures look borderline for snow right now, but its early and we'll keep monitoring as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

