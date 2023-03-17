A chilly St. Patrick's Day across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — Happy St. Patrick's Day! Expect a sunny and chilly day for any activities you have planned today. Highs this afternoon with hold in the upper 40s to low 50s with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrivers tonight with lows falling into the mid/upper 20s Saturday morning.

Our coldest days of the next several will be this weekend with highs in the low/mid 40s Saturday and Mid 40s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be our coldest with temps ranging from upper teens north to mid 20s south.

High temperatures will rebound next week with 50s to start the week, then 60s to perhaps near 70 in the middle of next week. As moisture returns, we may need the umbrella on Tuesday with a few showers possible. A higher chance of showers and storms arrives Thursday as a storm system moves in from the west.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --