A chilly finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — A cold front has brought another shot of chillier air to Green Country. Behind the front, a few showers and even flurries are possible this morning. Not everyone will see this. The chance of showers lingers in southeast Oklahoma this afternoon. Overall, a breezy and chilly day with highs in the low 40s.

Skies will clear from northwest to southeast this afternoon into this evening. With clear skies tonight, temps will drop...lows in the mid 20s. Grab a coat!

Outdoor plans are a go this weekend! We'll enjoy lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. On Sunday south winds will increase pushing highs to near 60!

Our next chance at a soaking rain and even a few storms arrives Monday night through Tuesday morning. A 2nd system may moves in late Wednesday into Thursday as an overall active weather pattern continues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --