A Chilly And Sunny Wednesday Ahead

TULSA, Okla — What a chance from yesterday morning! Cold Canadian air has settled so grab a coat today. Temps this afternoon will hold in the mid/upper 40s with lots of sunshine and a north wind at 5-15 mph. We'll notice some high level cirrus clouds filtering in later this afternoon into tonight. Lows by daybreak will drop into the mid/upper 20s.

Southerly flow returns tomorrow, and that will bring lots of lower level clouds by tomorrow afternoon. Most of us will stay dry, but can't rule out a few stray showers/sprinkles with the moisture return, especially south/east of I-44. Highs tomorrow will hold in the low/mid 50s.

60s make a return on Friday ahead of the next cold front that'll move in Friday night. We'll cool back down into the weekend (highs in the upper 40s to low 50s). A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected on Saturday with more clouds and a chance of showers on Sunday. Any rain does not look heavy.

