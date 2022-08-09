A Chance Of Storms Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A weak a slow moving front will continue its southward drift across Green Country the next couple of days. With the front in our area, showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone sees rain, but it may be locally heavy where it does occur. By Wednesday afternoon, the highest chance of storms will push south of I-40 with rain chances ending Thursday.

Highs the next few days will be in the mid 90s. It'll feel hotter with heat index values of 100F or more.

A ridge of high pressure to our west may shift back east again allowing temps to get hotter over the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 with heat index values possible reaching Heat Advisory criteria (105F+). A hot and sunny weekend ahead.

