A Calm and Sunny Day

Warmer temperatures back in our forecast
Posted at 4:58 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 05:58:41-05

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures this morning will start off chilly in the mid 20s but by lunch, temperatures will be in the mid 40s across Green Country. A calm day ahead with sunny skies and south winds between 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will drop back below freezing tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will warm up in the 50s with south winds picking up between 15 to 25 mph with partly cloudy skies.

The warm temperatures won't last too long as another front will make its way Wednesday night with temperatures Thursday in the mid 20s across the state.

