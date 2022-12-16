A breezy and chilly Friday

TULSA, Okla — We have made it to the end of the week! Like yesterday, we'll have another breezy and chilly day. Highs this afternoon will hold in the low/mid 40s with westerly winds gusting near 30mph. Look for some clouds to mix through this morning, but we'll have wall-to-wall sunshine by late this afternoon. Lows tonight into tomorrow morning will fall into the mid/upper 20s.

Going into the last weekend before Christmas, we've got some good weather for last minute holiday shopping! Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. On Sunday, we'll make a run into the low 50s!

Clouds will increase late Sunday into Sunday night with showers developing overnight into Monday morning. Some of this may even mix with snow in north and eastern portions of Green Country before going to all rain. As of now we do not expect any travel problems.

Arctic air may come in two waves next week. The first front drops temps on Tuesday, but the main surge comes in or Thursday. We'll continue to adjust just how cold we'll get. Whether we get the full blast, or are just a glancing blow, it'll be our coldest air of the season so far. Make preparations for multiple days straight below freezing with lows potentially reaching the single digits to lower teens.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --