A Break from the Rain

TULSA, Okla — After a busy week of flooding and severe weather, we are finally going into a much quieter weather pattern. A few spotty showers may linger early this morning across northeast parts of Green Country, but most of us are done with the rain.

Outdoor plans are a go Friday as highs climb into the low/mid 70s with a mix of clouds and some sun. Grab a jacket tonight as we'll cool back into the low/mid 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Temperatures will warm up over Mother's Day weekend into next week as a ridge of high pressure settles over the middle part of the country. Low 80s are expected for Saturday with upper 80s on Mother's Day with sunshine both days.

High's will be near or just shy of record levels next week with a few low 90s possible. Factor in the humidity, heat index values will likely be in the 95 to 100 degree range.

Next storm chance may not arrive until next weekend.

