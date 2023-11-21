A blustery and cool Tuesday

TULSA, Okla — A blustery and chilly Tuesday across Green Country. Clouds will remain much of the day with slow clearing late this afternoon and evening. Don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles or a stray shower, but measurable rainfall is not expected. Temperatures will struggle into the low/mid 50s. With clear skies and lighter wind tonight, temps will drop. Grab a coat with lows daybreak Wednesday in the mid/upper 20s!

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the low/mid 50s. Thanksgiving afternoon should be warmer with highs nearing 60F. Perfect for your Turkey Day plans! A cold front will cool temps on Friday back into the low 50s.

A storm system will bring increasing rain chances Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs Saturday may climb into the low 50s, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday.

