A Big Warmup The Next Couple Of Days

TULSA, Okla — As we finish the week, we go back up the hill on this roller coaster ride of temperatures. Today will be a stunner of a day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 70s. Outdoor plans are a go! We'll cool back in the mid/upper 40s tonight.

As southerly increase tomorrow, temperatures will get a big boost, finishing about 10-degrees warmer than what will will today! (mid/upper 80s). Be mindful as the Fire Danger will be very high!

Don't expect a big change into the weekend. Warm temps and very windy conditions will prevail. Sunday will be our windiest of the next few days as gusts may exceed 40mph. Like Friday, the Fire Danger will remain a concern both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next chance of any rain and storms moves in with a cold front Monday. There are still differences within the data regarding how much rain we may or may not see out of this system. As of now we'll keep our chances at about 40%, and will continue to adjust accordingly as we get closer. Fingers crossed as any rain will be beneficial toward the drought.

Temperatures will cool off Monday into next week behind the front.

