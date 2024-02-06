A beautiful Tuesday across Green Country

TULSA, Okla — A chilly start to Tuesday, but expect a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. The warm-up will continue through the middle of the week with a gusty south to southwest breeze and highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and near 70 Thursday!

There is a small chance we see a few isolated showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most of us will stay dry. Friday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 60s.

A storm system will move across the Southern Plains, but its track remains uncertain at this time. Some data keeps the system in Texas, other data brings rain and even a bit of snow north across Oklahoma. For now, we will only add a slight rain chance in for Sunday into Monday morning, but expect adjustments as confidence increases one way or the other the next few days. Confidence is higher regarding weekend temperatures as cooler numbers are expected no matter what track the system takes.

